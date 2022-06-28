Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 299,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,371. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

