Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $12,444,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $2,362,000.

IJAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 8,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

