Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

