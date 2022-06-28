Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.51 on Tuesday, reaching $373.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

