Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00095561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00268946 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009711 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

