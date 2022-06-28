Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 1,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 84,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Belite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

