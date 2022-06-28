Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 72337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Belo Sun Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$125.14 million and a PE ratio of -22.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57.

In other news, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,358,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,169,021.48.

Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

