Belt Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,790.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.19344173 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00180408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00073923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.