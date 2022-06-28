Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bilfinger stock remained flat at $$6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.6992 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

