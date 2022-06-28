Binemon (BIN) Price Up 28% Over Last Week

Binemon (BIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Binemon has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $740,720.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,300% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.82 or 0.16230623 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00178294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00074755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.