BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 17,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,067,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of BioCardia to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,261.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioCardia by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

