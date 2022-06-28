BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Short Interest Update

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOGY remained flat at $$10.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. BioGaia AB has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

