bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Tops $4.24 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015080 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

