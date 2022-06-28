BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $1.64 million and $24,013.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00298659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00080510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00070768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,318,007,035 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars.

