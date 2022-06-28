BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.