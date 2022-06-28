BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 526.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 3,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
