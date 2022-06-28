BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 526.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 3,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,638 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.