BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.65.

NYSE DRI opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

