BOMB Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $187,886.40 and approximately $100,545.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,971.30 or 1.00145763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037368 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00023391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,061 coins and its circulating supply is 891,273 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

