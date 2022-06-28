Bonfida Market Capitalization Hits $15.95 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and $2.17 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00185378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

