boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 45 at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$15.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

