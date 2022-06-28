Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 95.2% in June

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Borqs Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.