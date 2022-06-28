Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $1,046,290.63 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 59,390 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,671,828.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Pbra, Llc sold 55,247 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,688,900.79.

On Monday, June 13th, Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $5,363,137.71.

On Friday, June 10th, Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62.

NYSE MNRL traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $25.92. 885,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

