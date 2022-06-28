Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 238,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

