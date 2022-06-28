Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Target Price at $54.13

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $264,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 292.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

