Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $148.92

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

