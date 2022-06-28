Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $121.08

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.25.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.