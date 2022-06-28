Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target at $25.28

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

