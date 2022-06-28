Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $56.43

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 65,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

