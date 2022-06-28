Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Acquires C$37,580.28 in Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, with a total value of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,740.84.

William Daniel Hughes Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, William Daniel Hughes Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$19,432.40.

Shares of HOM.U stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.65. 84,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.32. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.94 and a one year high of C$22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.69.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.