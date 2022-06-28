BTIG Research Begins Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $215,757.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,580.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,317 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in agilon health by 29.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in agilon health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in agilon health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.