CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $4.71. 1,784,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,871. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $169.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CalAmp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.