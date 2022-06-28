Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

CAL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.35. 565,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Caleres’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caleres by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Caleres by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $15,766,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

