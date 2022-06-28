Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.88.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock worth $3,133,466. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,771,000 after purchasing an additional 58,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.