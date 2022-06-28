Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.41.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

