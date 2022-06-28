CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Shares Up 3%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. 1,425,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52.

About CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

