Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTAGF remained flat at $$0.62 on Tuesday. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAGF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

