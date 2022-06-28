Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 95,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,894,894 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.45) to GBX 1,537 ($18.86) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 448,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

