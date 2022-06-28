Carvana (CVNA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) in the last few weeks:

6/28/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $45.00.

6/8/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $80.00.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $80.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $80.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $48.00.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $230.00 to $142.00.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $54.00.

5/13/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

5/11/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

5/11/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $65.00.

5/10/2022 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

5/3/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00.

5/2/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $115.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 105,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

