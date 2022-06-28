Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.01 and last traded at $203.01. Approximately 44 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.50.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average of $256.42.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

