Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.01 and last traded at $203.01. Approximately 44 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.50.
CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average of $256.42.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
