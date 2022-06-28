CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CDTI stock remained flat at $$0.28 on Tuesday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

