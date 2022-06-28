CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Cut to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW opened at $165.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $178.24. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $154.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.