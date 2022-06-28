Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $20.30. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 150,652 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 489,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 281,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

