CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0124 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

CESDF stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CESDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

