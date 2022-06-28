CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

CEU stock opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.97 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.93 million. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,302,887.58. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.43.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.