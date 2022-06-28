CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
CEU stock opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.97 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.93 million. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.43.
About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
