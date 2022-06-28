Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 2,680 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 415,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859,000. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.