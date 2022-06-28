Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 337 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $105.40. 10,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,880. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

