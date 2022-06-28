Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.15. 41,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

