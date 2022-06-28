Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.34. 3,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

