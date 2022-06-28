Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 291 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,592. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

