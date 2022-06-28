Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 718 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,567. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12.

